NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a person was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Evans Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 18, North Las Vegas police said. The driver of a white Honda was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
North Las Vegas police said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. The accident only involved the Honda.
Bystanders tried to get the driver out of the car before law enforcement and medical personnel arrived.
Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Evans and Bassler Street, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
