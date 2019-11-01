LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was injured before a car crashed into a Smiths in the southeast valley on Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
The accident was reported on East Flamingo and South Sandhill roads just after 3 p.m., police said. The driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian before crashing into a Smiths.
The vehicle entered the store, but it was not immediately known if anyone inside was injured.
Las Vegas police said the pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital for non-life threatening injuries to their leg. The driver stayed at the scene.
Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
