LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver hit one car and three light poles in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart said the crash happened around 10 a.m. Nov. 28 on southbound Fort Apache Road and Peace Way near Tropicana Boulevard.
Stuart said a driver hit a car and three light poles along some fencing on Fort Apache.
Police said impairment was suspected in the crash.
Occupants of the other car were uninjured, according to Stuart. He said the suspected impaired driver appeared to have minor injuries.
(1) comment
Enjoy Thanksgiving in jail. Hope you end up unemployed and homeless.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.