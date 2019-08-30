NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car crashed into the North Las Vegas Airport on Friday after the driver was cut-off on the roadway, said Christine Crews with McCarran International Airport.
The accident happened at around 10 a.m. on North Decatur Boulevard, Crews said. The driver crashed into a fence at the airport.
North Las Vegas police and fire crews were called to the scene. North Las Vegas Public Works were also called as the driver crashed into electric utilities.
The airport was secure, Crews said.
There was no immediate information in regards to any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.