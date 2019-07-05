LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley late Thursday night.
Police said officers were called to the intersection of Cactus Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard at 9 p.m. LVMPD Lt. Adrian Beas said a Chevy Camaro driving east on Cactus collided with a taxi cab, causing it to collide with two other vehicles.
Beas said all drivers were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
According to Las Vegas police, impairment and speeding were considered factors in the crash. Beas said the driver of the Camaro was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
The area around the intersection was blocked off for several hours while Las Vegas police investigated the scene.
(1) comment
Not to worry. If the bill passes soon 15 year olds will be allowed to drive in Nevada and our streets will be safer.
