LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley late Thursday night.
Police said officers were called to the intersection of Cactus Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard at 9 p.m. LVMPD Lt. Adrian Beas said a Chevy Camaro driving east on Cactus collided with a taxi cab, causing it to collide with two other vehicles.
Beas said all drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Las Vegas police, impairment and speeding were considered factors in the crash. Beas said the driver of the Camaro, identified as Keiannte Wilkins, 26, was arrested on a DUI charge.
According to court records, Wilkins also has a case pending in District Court for robbery and burglary while in possession of a firearm charges.
The area around the intersection was blocked off for several hours while Las Vegas police investigated the scene.
(2) comments
The guy has another problem with the law besides this arrest, so he will probably get off with a warning an commit another problem. I'll take a wild guess and say he moved here from another state and had problems there and Nevada has now assumed a problem from somewhere else.
Not to worry. If the bill passes soon 15 year olds will be allowed to drive in Nevada and our streets will be safer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.