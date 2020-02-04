LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested ten months after a Las Vegas boy was killed while crossing the street outside his middle school.
Angel Manuel Lopez, 23, was arrested Jan. 30 on a charge of reckless driving resulting in death. The crash happened March 25, 2019 at about 3:30 p.m. near South Fort Apache and West Arby Avenue just outside Faiss Middle School.
Jonny Smith, 12, was crossing Fort Apache with another boy outside of a marked crosswalk. According to an arrest report, Lopez was driving the silver 2006 Chevrolet HHR that hit the two kids.
Smith was thrown 130 feet, the arrest report said. Smith was taken to Southern Hills Hospital where he later died, according to police.
The other boy suffered minor injuries, police said.
According to an arrest report, Lopez was driving between 63 and 67 mph on the street and 53 to 56 mph when the car hit the boys. The street has a posted speed limit of 35 mph.
"The driver was frantic when he got out of the vehicle. It was literally right when school got out," a neighbor said at the scene. "My concern is them, they all saw everything.”
Clark County officials completed a traffic study of the area in May 2019 after Smith's death. Officials installed a new traffic light Jan. 3 at the Fort Apache and Arby intersection.
In a court appearance Monday, Lopez's bail was set at $20,000 with the condition he doesn't drive. According to court records, Lopez posted bail and was set to appear in court again Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.