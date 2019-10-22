LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jose Hernandez said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Jones Boulevard.
Hernandez said a Subaru ran a red light at the intersection, hitting a Nissan. Minor injuries were reported at the scene.
Police arrested the driver of the Subaru on suspicion of DUI, Hernandez said.
The crash led to closures at the intersection during the Tuesday morning commute but roads reopened shortly after.
(1) comment
The Subaru driver must have had one for the road and was running late for work.
