LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sports gaming company DraftKings announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Las Vegas-based Vegas Sports Information Network, or VSiN. Terms of the deal were not released.
VSiN, founded by Las Vegas Raiders broadcaster Brent Musburger, develops, produces and distributes live sports betting content across various platforms. DraftKings said their vision for VSiN is to continue to manage day-to-day operations while maintaining editorial independence. DraftKings said it intends on integrating VSiN's current employee base into its 2,600 person global workforce.
DraftKings opened a Las Vegas office in January 2020 and said it grew its local employee base by 132%.
