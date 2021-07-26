LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of local companies are set to take part in a hiring event at T-Mobile Arena, on Thursday, July 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Among the companies expected at the career fair include Resorts World Las Vegas, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County School District and T-Mobile Arena.
The event is free and open to the public. Those interested can pre-register here.
