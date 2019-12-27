The Downtown Vegas Alliance is collecting donations for victims of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire. Read more: http://bit.ly/2rDmhM2

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A valley nonprofit asked for donations to assist victims of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.

The Downtown Vegas Alliance started asking for clothing, toiletries and necessities for the families Tuesday. The Mob Museum offered to be a donation drop site.

“I mean for people to lose their homes and not have any place to stay, especially over the holiday, it’s really just heartbreaking,” said Nancy Siemers, who donated. “I’m so glad that somebody has decided to say, ‘What can we do in the downtown area, get the community together to help these people?’”

The Downtown Vegas Alliance said the turnout has been above what it anticipated.

“The community really does want to make a difference and want to help them," said Carolyn Wheeler, the nonprofit’s executive director. “So we have got a plethora of blankets and toiletry items. We’ve got a lot of socks, a lot of underwear that has been donated, coats, all of these things.”

The donation drive at the Mob Museum has ended, but the nonprofit is accepting monetary donations until Saturday at midnight. The money will be distributed as gift cards. All items will be donated Monday.

To make a donation, click here.

