LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Summerlin is ready to help you get in the holiday spirit with the arrival of Santa Claus and the debut of its annual holiday parade.
Starting Friday, Nov. 15, Downtown Summerlin's holiday parade will run nightly on Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. through Dec. 21. Festivities take place on Park Centre Drive.
According to organizers, this year's production features enhanced floats and a brand new Charlie Brown-inspired float.
Santa Claus' Chalet will be located in the Macy's Promenade through Dec. 24. The festive environment offers children and adults alike a chance to whisper their holiday wishes to Santa.
Photo packages with Santa start at $29.99. Santa will offer photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 17 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Also opening on Nov. 15 is the Rock Rink located on The Lawn. Hours for the ice rink vary. Skate rentals start at $15, according to a news release.
Visit summerlin.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.