LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --- Downtown Summerlin is kicking off a full calendar of seasonal family fun with a new Halloween-themed “Parade of Mischief.”
The parade, sponsored by Spirit Halloween, will take place along Park Centre Drive at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October.
The Parade of Mischief, with a cast of more than 30 local kids, will dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, a dead skeleton band and more, according to a news release.
“Parade of Mischief is a wonderful new addition to our line-up of family-friendly entertainment at Downtown Summerlin,” said Halee Mason, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “The annual holiday parade is one of our most beloved and popular events here, so we are upping the ante by creating yet another seasonal parade to celebrate Halloween. We can’t wait to unveil it to the community on Oct. 4!”
Treat Street
The annual Treat Street event returns to Downtown Summerlin from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. The event is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating throughout the common area where participating retailers will distribute candy.
Treat Street also includes Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Spooky Block Party on Park Centre Drive, the release said. Screenings of “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” will be at 5:10, 5:40, 6:10, 6:40 and 7:10 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween
Downtown Summerlin will host a “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest Oct. 31 during Treat Street festivities. Entry fees include a $20 donation ($10 for each additional dog entry) to the Animal Foundation, the release said. The contest will place in Macy’s Promenade. Check-in will begin at 4:30, and the contest starts at 5:30 p.m.
