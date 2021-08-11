LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of the Parade of Mischief Halloween and annual Holiday for the 2021 season.
Auditions will be held for youth dancers to perform and interact with the crowd. Casting is open for anyone ages 10 and up. Puppeteers and hoverboard riders must be ages 15 and older.
Anyone auditioning is asked to come dressed in dance attire and bring a non-returnable headshot and resume.
Auditions are set for the following dates and times:
- Parade of Mischief
- Dancers: Saturday and Sunday, August 14-15 at 12:30 p.m. for ages 10 and up
- Puppeteers and Hoverboard Riders: Saturday and Sunday, August 14-15 at 2:30 p.m. for ages 15 and up
- Location: Notoriety 450 E. Fremont Street #370, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- Holiday Parade
- Saturday and Sunday, August 28-29 at 12:30 p.m. for ages 10 and up
- Location: Notoriety 450 E. Fremont Street #370, Las Vegas, NV 89101
For questions you can email halloweenparade.dts@best-agencies.com or visit https://www.best-agencies.com/audition/halloween-parade-performers-audition-downtown-summerlin-open-call/ for details.
