LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown Las Vegas motel owner said he has been overwhelmed by support from community members and applicants for jobs.
The owner of the Towne and Country Motel offered rooms and jobs for the homeless.
Since FOX5's story aired last week, people have donated more than $1,000 and more than 100 people have applied for jobs.
"We have had to turn quite a few people away. It's part of the reason why more property should embrace a program like this, where they can pay it forward," said owner Jason Trindade.
The owner just bought the East Fremont Street property, and offered people in need rooms in exchange for renovation work. Workers are paid $10 an hour and work 40 hours per week, with funds credited toward a room stay and income.
People who were not hired were referred to other employment programs.
The goal is to help residents find permanent jobs in 30 days.
