LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New, glittering arches leading to downtown Las Vegas will light up Wednesday night, the city of Las Vegas announced.
The 80-foot-tall "Gateway Arches" at the base of the Strat Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard will light up at sunset, the city said. The arches will light up blue every night and mark the "entrance" to the city of Las Vegas.
“Las Vegas is known worldwide as the getaway for the best in entertainment, fun, dining and convention business,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said in a statement. “What better way to invite everyone into historic downtown than by passing through this massive new archway into the heart of a revitalized Las Vegas?”
The arches were designed by Selbert Perkins Design and created and installed by YESCO, which is known for the famous "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign near the Las Vegas Strip.
“YESCO has a long history of fabricating, installing and maintaining Las Vegas’ most internationally recognizable signs, and the Gateway Arches represent the newest monumental addition to that portfolio,” YESCO chief marketing officer Jeff Young said in a statement. “This project is history in the making, and we’re proud to have partnered with the city of Las Vegas and Selbert Perkins Design to bring it to life.”
There are 900+ LED lamps in the southern face of the hanging “Las Vegas” cabinet. Four footings were drilled with a drill rig and are 20 feet deep by 4 feet wide, with a steel-reinforced cage.
