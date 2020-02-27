LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A west Las Vegas school will stay closed on Friday after an outbreak of norovirus, according to the principal of Doral Red Rock Elementary.
The Southern Nevada Health District said there was an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses at the campus near Charleston Boulevard west of the 215 Beltway. The district didn't specify how many children were sick, but said it wasn't limited to one grade.
As the doors were closed on Thursday, the school will stay closed on Friday.
Cleaning crews in hazmat suits were scrubbing every inch of the school. Principal Kim Hammond told parents the school nurse contacted the health district around 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 after an alarming amount of students were seen with norovirus symptoms.
Because it is so contagious, the school canceled class for the following day while the school is disinfected. SNHD said proper hygiene is the best way to prevent getting sick, especially washing hands after use of the bathroom.
Hammond said crews will scrub the middle and high school building as well for precaution. Middle and high school students have class on Friday, but the school advised anyone with symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or fever to stay home.
For more information, click here.
