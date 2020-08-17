LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wildfire at a national preserve near the Nevada-California border has reached 16,000 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire District.
The Dome Fire at Mojave National Preserve started early Sunday morning, estimated at 500-1,000 acres, according to the Mojave National Preserve Twitter account. The fire quickly grew to 16,000 acres by late Sunday afternoon, according to SBCFD.
#SBCoFD assisting @MojavePres @FireAviationNPS on a VEGETATION FIRE, Cima Rd. X Kelsocima Rd. 16000 acres, 1 Medic engine, 1 Brush Engine, 2 Brush Patrols, 1 Chief Officer. Rv pic.twitter.com/NEK7rzpjAx— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 16, 2020
The vegetation fire closed roads in the area. Mojave National Preserve reported that Cima Road, Kelso-Cima Road, Ivanpah Road and Morningstar Mine Road were all closed as officials battled the fire. Fire officials are working on the ground and in the air to contain the fire.
