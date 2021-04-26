LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A dog was killed Saturday in the west valley after it was attacked by a swarm of bees.
Around 3:20 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the 200 block of Lorenzi Street, near Westcliff and Rainbow, to find the entire block covered with bees.
Firefighters used foam to remove the bees and save the dog, but the dog eventually died of the injuries from the stings.
Firefighters don't know where the bees came from, but believe it was somewhere near the dog.
This was the third encounter with bees in the city this week that Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to. However, firefighters said it is bee-swarming season, so reports of bees are more frequent.
If you need tips on what to do in case of a bee swarm, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue has a telephone line that provides tips on how to deal with a swarm of bees. You can call 702-229-2000.
If a person is stung by a bee and begins to show signs of dizziness or difficulty breathing, call 911 immediately.
