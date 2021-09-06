LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Daytime cooling stations have been activated in Clark County as the Las Vegas Valley faces excessive heat.
As of Monday morning, the cooling stations will be activated for Monday and Tuesday. However, stations may be limited on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
A local doctor warned Southern Nevadans to take the heat seriously.
Dr. Joanne Leovy, a member of the Public Health Commission for the Nevada State Medical Association, said staying in extreme temperatures too long can cause physical, and even mental health, problems.
Short-term complications include heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Other problems come as a result of poor air quality.
"When it's really hot outside, we have more air pollution in the valley. We actually have more ozone that forms in conditions of heat," she said. "And people that are breathing our air all summer long can have a higher chance of having heart problems and respiratory problems."
Those problems can translate into COPD, asthma, heart attacks and strokes. Excessive heat can also cause neurological problems.
"There's a lot of evidence that links heat to anger and violence and even dementia and poor learning in kids," said Dr. Leovy.
While kids and seniors are most susceptible to heat, anyone who works outdoors is also at risk due to prolonged exposure.
"Some of us who've lived here for years think, 'we're really adapted to the heat,' but it's a whole different thing if you're out for a long period of time," she said.
Here are the sites open on Monday:
Catholic Charities: 1511 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, 89101.
- Phone: (702) 385-2662
- Hours: 12:00-3:00 p.m. daily
Dula Gymnasium: 411 E. Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, 89101.
- Phone: (702) 229-6307
- Hours: 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-T
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas, 89101.
- Phone: (702) 229-6117
- Hours: 24 hours daily
Share Village (daily hydration only): 50 N. 21st Street, Las Vegas, 89101.
- Phone: (702) 222-1680
- Hours: 6:00-7:00 a.m. breakfast pantry; 8:00-10:00 a.m. grocery pantry
American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60: 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 89029
- Phone: (702) 299-510
- Hours: 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
- An outside cooling area is available for pets that are under the control of the owner on a leash or in a carrier. No pets allowed inside.
Here are the locations only open Tuesday:
Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road, Las Vegas, 89115
- Phone: (702) 455-8402
- Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Pearson Community Center: 1625 West Carey Ave, Las Vegas, 89032.
- Phone: (702) 455-1220
- Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, Las Vegas, 89142
- Phone: (702) 455-0566
- Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, 89119.
- Phone: (702) 455-7169
- Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Whitney Recreation Center: 5712 E. Missouri Ave, Las Vegas, 89122.
- Phone: (702) 455-7576
- Hours: 7 a.m.-6p.m.
Downtown Recreation Center: 105 W. Basic Rd, Henderson, 89009.
- Phone: (702) 267-4040
- Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Downtown Senior Center (age 50+): 27 E. Texas Ave, Henderson, 89015
- Phone: (702) 267-4150
- Hours: 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Colorado River Food Bank: 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029.
- Phone: (702) 298-9200
- Hours: 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
The Salvation Army Mesquite: 742 Pioneer Boulevard, Suite D, Mesquite, 89027.
- Phone: (702) 345-5116
- Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
