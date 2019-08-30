LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Democratic Party released a statement on the Democratic National Committee's recommendation to end the state's virtual caucus plan.
In August 2018, the DNC approved plans for a virtual caucus in Iowa and Nevada as a means to fulfill the DNC's Rules and Bylaws committee requirement that caucus states offer an absentee voting option.
The tele-caucus plans were created with the idea of opening the local-level political meetings to more people, especially for evening shift-workers and people with disabilities, whom critics of the caucuses have long said are blocked from the process.
Nevada Democrats' caucus director, Shelby Wiltz, called the system "a no-excuse option" for voter participation.
"Any person who might not be able to come on caucus day for one reason or another has an option for participating and saying 'this is the person we'd like to be our next democratic nominee in 2020," said Wiltz in July 2019.
Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said:
Unfortunately, The DNC has advised we not go forward with this process due to threats against our Democratic infrastructure and Republican inaction to prevent future attacks in the upcoming election cycle.
The Nevada Democratic Party has long been committed to expanding access to the caucus process—including pioneering workplace caucus sites. This cycle, we engaged even further by introducing early caucus voting. NV Dems will still host four days of in-person early voting and caucus sites on the Las Vegas Strip to provide Nevada Democrats additional opportunities to participate in an important process that will have lasting effects on our country.
Voters would have to register as a Democrat by Nov. 30 if they wanted to participate in the virtual caucus. Voters would then have to sign up during the virtual caucus registration period between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15.
Once registered, voters would have to use automated system to make selections over the phone. At the end of the phone call, participants can change or edit their selections.
A concern that was brought up on the virtual caucus was proposed was fraud.
"Folks are going to have to go through a multi-factor authentication process in order to ensure that that are who they say they are, and the right person is participating on caucus day. So we're thinking a lot about those things," said Wiltz.
The Nevada Democratic Party did not release information for an absentee voting option for the 2020 caucus following the DNC's recommendation.
