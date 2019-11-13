LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced he began filing second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon charges against two suspects who were involved in separate DUI crashes that resulted in death.
The D.A.'s office said the charges were filed on Wednesday. They were filed against Kevin Raspperry, 34, and Aaron Kruse, 24.
Murder charges are not often filed in felony DUI cases, Wolfson said at a press conference in downtown Las Vegas. But the cases involving Raspperry and Kruse were considered "exceptional cases" by the D.A.'s office.
"When the behavior of defendants is so reckless, and so callous, and in such disregard for human life, it qualifies for a charge of murder," Wolfson said.
When asked about what prompted to bring the additional charges of murder against Raspperry and Kruse, Wolfson said he hears about these kinds of crashes, and then calls his chief prosecutors.
"When I hear about people losing their lives because of the stupid decisions people make, it prompts me to look into these cases and give my prosecutors a call at three in the morning and say, 'Tell me what happened?'" he said. "And I get mad, I get aggravated. I get hurt hearing about these cases and I want to do something about it."
An amended criminal complaint against Raspperry was filed in open court on Nov. 13. He is accused of causing a major, multi-vehicle accident on Oct. 27 that involved an RTC bus on South Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
Wolfson said Raspperry was driving 85 miles per hour before the crash and had a revoked driver's license.
According to the D.A.'s office, charges of possession of a controlled substance were also added to Rasperry's criminal complaint.
The original criminal complaint filed against Raspperry included four counts each of DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.
The person who died in the crash was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Marcial Scobia, 65, of Las Vegas. The coroner said Scobia died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.
Several others were sent to University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash involved seven vehicles: a 2014 Toyota Avalon, a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, a 2006 Toyota Scion XB, a 2015 Toyota Rav 4, a 2013 (RTC) New Flyer Bus and a 2017 Nissan Altima.
Scobia was the driver of the Pathfinder. His passenger, a 66-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 41-year-old woman in the Rav 4 had serious injuries, and the 34-year-old man driving the Avalon had moderate injuries. The bus driver, a 38-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Raspperry's blood alcohol level after the crash was .205, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit, and he also tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana, the D.A.'s office said.
He has two prior DUI convictions in Clark County since 2012.
"Think about it," Wolfson said. "This is a man who is driving on roadways with two prior DUI convictions. He was also driving on a revoked driver's license, he should not have been driving at all."
Raspperry is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., where he will enter his plea charges. The D.A. said he is currently in custody and his bail has been set at $100,000.
"There is extreme violence involved in these things," said Capt. Jason Letkiewicz with the LVMPD Traffic Bureau. "Speed and alcohol, the results of those accidents, are extreme. The violence is extreme. You really have to see it yourself to get a true understanding of it, but it's nothing you truly want to see."
Kruse was involved in a fatal crash on Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road on Nov. 9. According to the D.A., Kruse was driving at 115 miles per hour as he was headed south on Boulder Highway.
His Ford Mustang crashed into the back of a Toyota Corolla, and the Toyota was pushed onto a curb where the impact caused a spark that ignited the gas tank. Both of the Toyota's occupants and a dog were trapped inside and died in the fire.
"When you see two people in their car, burned alive, it hurts. It's a very difficult thing to see," Letkiewicz said. "When you see that car was knocked over 100 yards, out of control before it slammed into a light pole and came to rest, you know those people were hurting when that happened."
Letkiewicz went on to describe the crash as a "gruesome scene."
The woman who died in the crash was identified by the Clark County coroner as Norma Rosario Ortiz, 45. Her cause and manner of death were still pending. The identity of the second person who died in the crash has not been released yet.
According to the D.A.'s office, Kruse's blood alcohol level was .202, also two-and-a-half times the legal limit. He is currently in custody and his bail has been set at $250,000.
Kruse is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 26.
"That kind of behavior warrants the increased charges of murder on both these defendants," Wolfson said. "We're here today to send a clear message. The holidays are approaching, we want people to enjoy the holidays. But make good choices - don't drink if you're going to indulge."
He added that during his eight years as the District Attorney of Clark County, there were three or four prior cases that rose to the same level as Raspperry and Kruse's cases.
"It's not just the driving while under the influence," Wolfson said. "It's the amount of alcohol, it's the type of driving, it's the prior DUI history, cumulatively, that's what makes these cases special."
The added murder charges Raspperry and Kruse are facing carries a possible life sentence with parole eligibility after 15 years. Felony DUI charges carry a possible two to 20 year sentence in prison.
