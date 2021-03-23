LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ever wanted to work in a bar? Distill is hiring.
The bar is hosting job fairs March 23, 25, and 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Each fair will take place at the Distill Rainbow location at 6945 S. Rainbow Boulevard.
Front of the house and back of the house positions are available.
Open positions include:
- General managers
- Assistant general managers
- Gaming bartenders
- Servers
- Dishwashers
- Line cooks
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and must bring an ID and work card with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.