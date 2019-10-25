LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five people were displaced after a house fire in the southern Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.
Clark County Fire Department said the fire happened around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 24 at 9984 Mardagen Street, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Spencer Street. First responders found a garage and two vehicles on fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire, CCFD said. The fire was out by 8:04 p.m., fire officials said.
A total of 27 fire department units responded to the home, CCFD said.
The five occupants of the house were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
