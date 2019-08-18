LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A house fire in the central Las Vegas Valley left three adults and a child displaced on Sunday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Willoughby Avenue, near North Eastern and East Washington avenues, just before 10:30 a.m., fire officials said.
WILLOUGHBY UPDATE: Fire is OUT, fire started outside on patio - UNDETERMINED cause, $75,000 dmg inside house gutted, NO injuries, 3ADULTS/1CHILD displaced. Crews mopping up, leaving scene. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/I1xll5Wb93— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 18, 2019
A one-story house had caught on fire and firefighters had the flames under control within 30 minutes. By noon, the fire was completely out, according to fire officials.
LVFR said no injuries were reported. Fire investigators believe the fire started on the patio.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the exterior of the house was gutted. The inside of the home and the backyard were also heavily damaged, fire investigators said. Damage estimate costs were placed at $75,000.
The American Red Cross was called to help the three adults and child who were displaced due to the fire.
