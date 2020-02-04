LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nineteen people were displaced after a large apartment fire in the western Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas fire officials.
Witnesses said the fire originated on the outdoor balcony of a second-floor unit of Lantana Aparments just before 2 p.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Spokesman Tim Szymanski said.
Fire officials believe the wind contributed to the rapid movement of the fire located at 6501 West Charleston, between Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive. A wind tunnel formed and brought the blaze to another area of the complex.
An estimated 75 firefighters responded to the blaze. Responding units formed a water curtain to attack the blaze from above with ladders.
No injuries were reported. The fire was knocked down about 2:42 p.m. The number of people displaced by the fire is unknown.
Crews remained on scene to identify hot spots, Szymanski said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Fourteen adults and five children were displaced due to the fire, which burned several units of the apartment building. They were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Damage was estimated at about $500,000.
Bulk of fire KNOCKED DOWN, master streams in operation, fire is under control, will not spread. Crews did an excellent job of keeping it from spreading to nearby bldgs. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/eYNq7QoUMO— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 4, 2020
Nice pictures! Place looks pretty dated,oda lay ,just paid the rent money 💰! Should be nice weather this weekend for yard sales !
Lets grill some chicken on the 2nd story patio even though their is a strong wind.
