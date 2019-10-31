LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were displaced after an apartment fire in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Clark County Fire officials said the fire happened just before 2 a.m. Oct. 31 at 3111 Key Largo Drive near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive.
Firefighters reported a two-story apartment building with smoke coming from the first floor. The fire was out by 2:11 a.m., fire officials said.
Two women and a man were displaced as a result of the incident, CCFD said. No injuries were reported.
CCFD said the fire was under investigation and damage to the building has not yet been estimated.
