LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An adult and two children were displaced after a closet fire in an apartment near downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the fire happened just after 6 a.m. at 1300 Harris Avenue near East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street.
LVFR said the fire was in a closet inside a first floor apartment in a two-story apartment complex.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, LVFR said. An adult and two children were displaced from the fire.
