LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A disagreement is stirring over the appearance of the One October Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas.
Healing Garden volunteer Eddie Schmitz said since the beginning of this year, the garden appears messier than usual.
Schmitz said decorated river rocks with personalized messages for those who lost their lives on One October are being covered by bushes and shrubs.
"The plants are starting to come into their natural life. They're not babies anymore, they're starting to grow and they're growing at a more rapid pace... In my eyes it just appears to be overgrown," said Schmitz.
Bob Patterson whose wife Lisa was killed on One October agrees with Schmitz.
"For anyone that's been hurt from this, I want them to see everything and not see an overgrown garden," said Patterson.
Healing Garden co-creator and designer Jay Peggenkuhle said the garden was not designed to be neat and tidy.
"It's not supposed to be perfect like a golf course or a backyard at The Ridges or a city park... and it's not supposed to be all revealed in one shot, neatly laid out. It's not because that's not life," said Pleggenkuhle.
The design was not traditional in terms of landscaping.
Samuel Henry, an original volunteer and garden builder, was honored at city hall for his work on Wednesday morning. As a regular visitor to the garden, Henry says he likes it the way it is.
"This is what the garden was designed to look like...the original design intent of this garden was to be free, was to be organic," said Henry.
The city of Las Vegas released this statement: The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden is a public space that is open to all and provides a peaceful place for residents and visitors. The city has a landscape company in place to maintain the garden, and ensure that this special place is available for all to use. The city of Las Vegas is working very hard to assist our homeless population through the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center. It provides a one-stop-shop to connect those in need with services to help them break the cycle of homelessness.
