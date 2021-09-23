LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new species of dinosaur unearthed in Nevada. Paleontologists first discovered the fossils in 2008 in the Valley of Fire State Park
The name was revealed by the Nevada Science Center: Nevadadromeus Schmitti. Dromeus is Greek for runner while Schmitti is for a scientist.
Nevadadromeus Schmitti was the size of a Saint Bernard and an herbivore.
The dinosaur roamed the stream banks of a large river that drained from California towards Utah, 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. Whereas surrounding states like Utah have a long history of dinosaur paleontology, discoveries and research is relatively new for the Silver State.
The Nevada Science Center now is conducting dinosaur-age research in 5 Nevada counties, under permit from Nevada Division of State Parks and the Bureau of Land Management.
The event happened at Lovelady Brewing in Downtown Henderson.
