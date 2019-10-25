LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Someone is driving a white Ford F-150 truck all across the valley and stealing from businesses.
Detectives linked the truck to 10 to 20 different burglaries. The truck was also involved in a chase and a shooting with police Oct. 18.
The truck was last spotted Wednesday morning at a Home Depot near East Deer Springs Way and North Fifth Street. Security cameras showed the truck driving off with a hood painted dark grey or black.
On Oct. 18 the truck was all white. Different surveillance video caught the truck as it got away from police in a neighborhood near North Decatur Boulevard and West El Campo Grande Avenue in North Las Vegas.
Officers tried to pull the driver over when they saw the truck had a fake license plate. The driver didn’t stop. Instead, they rammed into the cruiser. An officer started shooting but the driver got away.
Detectives think two people seen burglarizing a valley Metro PCS could be behind the burglary spree. They were caught on surveillance video last month. In two minutes, they rummaged through the store and left with their arms full of cellphones and chargers.
Detectives said they could be linked to seven burglaries in North Las Vegas, two in Henderson and four in Las Vegas and up to 20 burglaries all together.
Even though their faces are covered by a bandanna, police hope someone knows who they are.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Ford or the suspects in these cases is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
