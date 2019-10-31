HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police are investigating a road-rage incident inside the Target near Green Valley Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway.
Police said the incident was reported around 11 a.m. on the 600 block of South Green Valley Parkway. The call was reported as a person with a firearm.
According to Henderson police, the road rage incident happened at a separate location. Two people were detained and were being interviewed by officers.
Police later said 55-year-old Gregory Munoz was arrested. He is facing two charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
The scene has been contained and there are no threats to area businesses, according to Henderson police.
According to a witness at the scene, multiple people were involved in an altercation regarding a blocked parking space. One of the men involved in the altercation went inside the Target and another man followed him, pulling out a gun, according to the witness.
"It was really scary. We all just ran out," said shopper Melissa Ginsberg. "There were several moms carrying babies. We just hid behind the storage containers out there until we could hear that it was all clear.”
People inside the Target saw the person had a gun and went to the back of the store, according to people inside.
“No one knew where that escalation was going to lead to in that store," said shopper Ed Smith. "That was anyone’s call at the point. Maybe God is with us and stopped that man from shooting.”
The Henderson Police Department wouldn't provide additional updates at the scene.
Henderson has been RUINED by development. It was a nice town to raise families and a quiet alternative to Las Vegas. Sisolak and his cronies SOLD Henderson to te highest bidders and now we have 100 fast food places and 15 hotels built in 12 months. Traffoc on St Rose is like a major highway and there are 400,000 more people. Crime, traffic, filth and homeless will follow- Rent is raised 25% in 1 year. Time to get out of Henderson before the murderous, Raider thugs show up.
