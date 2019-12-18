LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas Events and Fireworks by Grucci unveiled the details of "America's Party 2020" for New Year's Eve.
The event will have live entertainment at the Fremont Street Experience, as well as the annual fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip.
Fireworks by Grucci, a co-producer of the event, shared which hotel rooftop locations fireworks would be launched from:
- MGM Grand
- Aria
- Planet Hollywood
- Caesars Palace
- TI
- The Venetian
- The Strat
LVCVA said more than 333,000 visitors were expected to come to the Las Vegas Valley for New Year's Eve, with a direct economic impact of $240.2 million.
According to AAA, more Americans than ever on record – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
AAA said the number of holiday travelers expected between Dec. 21 and New Years Day was to be the highest number expected in almost 20 years. The number also represented an increase of 3.9 percent when compared to travel numbers in 2018.
