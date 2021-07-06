LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Details were released for The Beverly Theater, an independent film house and performance theater set to open in downtown Las Vegas in mid-2022.
The project breaks ground in the fall on 6th Street near Bonneville Avenue, according to The Rogers Foundation, who is fully funding the project.
The not-for-profit venue is expected to host "independent film, music happenings, artistic performances, literary experiences, and educational programming" every day of the week.
"My affinity for books and film is no secret but being a faithful supporter of the arts means making sure the community has what it needs to flourish, and that's the true motivation for this venue,” said Beverly Rogers, chairman of the board, The Rogers Foundation, in a written statement. “Developing a permanent home for independent film and artistic expression fills a void in Southern Nevada and we are thrilled to add yet another creative vessel to our humble little corner on 6th in downtown Las Vegas."
The two-story building will feature three areas including the theater, terrace and courtyard. It will also have an on-site box office, retail space, green room, catering kitchen and educational workspaces.
The theater will hold 150 seats and will be designed to allow for extra capacity. In the theater, "the 360 square-foot screen is coupled with a motorized cinema masking system and has been designed to maximize viewing angles from every seat in the house."
“Our goal is to create a flurry of hand-crafted activity that attracts fans, elevates independent voices, and provides a safe creative space for cinema and the arts. Bringing a new theater to Las Vegas is an important responsibility and our program will be for the people. We have to get it right," said Creative Director Kip Kelly in the release.
