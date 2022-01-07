LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Details were released ahead of Harry Reid's memorial service at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The service begins at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed.
Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in attendance, their representatives confirmed.
The order of service:
- Processional and Honor Guard
- Conducting: Marcus Faust
- Invocation: Ella Joe Reid, granddaughter, daughter of Key and Maile Reid
- Elder M. Russell Ballard, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Lana Reid Barringer
- Key Reid
- Josh Reid
- "Be Still" performed by Brandon Flowers of The Killers
- Leif Reid
- Rory Reid
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- "In the Name of Love" performed by Carole King
- President Barack Obama
- President Joe Biden
- Benediction: Savannah Jaynes Reid, granddaughter, daughter of Rory and Cindy Reid
- "Home Means Nevada" performed by Brandon Flowers of The Killers, audience joins
- Recessional
Lyrics to "Home Means Nevada" will be provided to those in attendance. The program closes with the poem "i carry your heart with me" by E. E. Cummings.
"Senator Reid kept a copy of a poem by E. E. Cummings in his desk at the U.S. Capitol. The poem represented the love he and Landra share. He read the poem often and would think of her," it reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.