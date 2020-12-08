LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Nevada real estate continues to stay strong with record prices and shrinking home supply.
Las Vegas Realtors released a report Tuesday detailing the current market for existing homes in Southern Nevada. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes in November was $345,000, up 12.4% from Nov. 2019 and breaking the previous record set last month. The prices for condos and townhomes sold for a median price of $199,700 in November, up 14.1% from Nov. 2019, LVR said.
“Like other places around the country, we’re seeing multiple offers on properties listed for sale,” LVR President Tom Blanchard said. “The supply of available homes is very low, and demand is high. I hope the new year will bring some additional inventory as local homeowners start to feel more comfortable moving. We can easily absorb three or four times the current available inventory without tilting the scales of meeting our current demand for housing here in Southern Nevada.”
Blanchard said the number of homes was well still below a six-month supply, which is considered to be a balanced market. Blanchard said November sales indicate just a one-month supply of homes, creating a housing shortage. LVR reported 3,761 existing local homes, condos and townhomes were sold in November.
In turn, homes are also selling faster than in 2019. LVR said in November, 84.7% of existing homes and 77.6% existing condos and townhomes were sold within 60 days in Southern Nevada. In 2019, those figures were 73.3% and 74.8%, respectively.
Blanchard said tight supply and low mortgage interest rates are contributing to record home prices and more sales, reflecting national trends.
