LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a derogatory word was spray-painted on the front door of The Gay & Lesbian Community Center in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday.
Officers were called to The Center, located at 401 South Maryland Parkway, around 6:47 a.m. on Sept. 5, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Vince Collins, the director of operations for The Center, said the graffiti was noticed around 6 a.m. by a facilities person. The facilities person contacted Collins and then police were called.
"We've had experiences like this before, and so any time these types of situations come up, we take them very seriously," Collins said. "We're constantly targeted by hate groups and individuals who don't want us here."
This was the second incident reported this summer at The Center.
On June 27, The Center reported that an unknown individual attempted to set fire to the building. A tree near the building's front door caught on fire around 3:06 a.m., right next to The Center's commemorative banner on the Stonewall Riots.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue public information officer Tim Szymanski said arson investigators were called back to the Center later in the morning once the building's security saw what looked like a person setting the tree on fire.
Investigators ruled the fire as arson and Las Vegas police were notified.
"We are glad that our building is safe," the Center said on Facebook about the fire. "This vengeful act reminds us to be alert, be safe, and if you see something, say something."
Collins said the most recent incident, while horrible, was empowering in a way.
"It let's us know our work isn't finished and that we have to stay vigilant and push through," he said. "That's why we're here - to enlighten individuals that we're all a community, and we have to work together and understand each other better."
Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in their investigation. Anyone with any suspect information was asked to call the Downtown Area Command at 702-828-4314.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
