LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Deputy U.S. Marshal fatally shot a dog who was attacking a neighbor in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.
The deputy marshal approached the neighbor's residence, near North Hualapai Way and Clark County 215, after hearing a female screaming around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the deputy marshal saw his neighbor being viciously attacked by a pit bull dog, the release said.
The deputy marshal shot the dog twice in an attempt to stop the attack. The dog limped across the road and collapsed, dead.
The woman had been exercising in her garage with the door open when the unrestrained pit bull entered the garage and attacked the family's leashed dog, the release states. When the woman tried to separate the dogs the pit bull attacked her.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for multiple dog bites.
