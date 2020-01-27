LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Denny's will be giving away free Beyond Burgers on Thursday.
To mark the nationwide availability of the Beyond Burger at the chain, Denny's is giving away a free Beyond Burger with the purchase of a drink at all locations across the U.S., according to a news release. The offer will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., while supplies last.
The Denny's Beyond Burger consists of a 100 percent plant-based Beyond Burger patty topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, American cheese and All-American sauce on a multigrain bun, the release said.
"We were thrilled to be able to answer the call from our guests to add more plant-based protein options to our menu when we launched the Beyond Burger in Los Angeles at the end of last year," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. "The positive response we received validated our decision to partner with Beyond Meat to introduce our guests to a plant-based option. We could not be more excited to add the Beyond Burger to our permanent lineup of delicious, affordable menu options as we continue to innovate and expand our menu to meet evolving dietary preferences."
