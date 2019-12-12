LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Democratic Presidential candidates will descend on Las Vegas once again ahead of the 2020 election.
On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee announced details of four early-state debates in January and February.
The candidates are set to come to Las Vegas in partnership with NBC News, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent on Feb. 19.
A location and time for the debate have not yet been announced.
The early state debates dates are:
Jan. 14: CNN, in partnership with the The Des Moines Register, will host the seventh debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Feb. 7: ABC, in partnership with WMUR-TV and Apple News, will host the eighth Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Feb. 19: NBC News & MSNBC will host the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada – in partnership with The Nevada Independent.
Feb. 25: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tenth Democratic debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Twitter will be a debate partner.
The DNC said each debate would be televised and streamed digitally.
