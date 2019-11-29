LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer is bringing his campaign to Southern Nevada this weekend.
Beginning with a breakfast gathering Saturday morning, Steyer will make stops in Las Vegas, Henderson and Pahrump through Monday, according to a news release from his campaign. Steyer will participate in public forums on his campaign proposals, visit local establishments and have conversations with community leaders.
Steyer's first stop will be the Hispanics In Politics Breakfast at Doña Maria Tamales, 910 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 9 a.m. Saturday, the release said. Steyer will discuss his campaign and vision and take questions from the audience. The public is invited to attend.
His second event will be an anti-corruption panel discussion with the League of Women Voters of Southern Nevada. The event will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tom Steyer 2020 Nevada campaign headquarters, 6326 S. Pecos Road.
On Sunday, the National Organization of Women and the League of Women Voters will host a roundtable with Steyer at noon at his campaign headquarters, the release said. Participants will have a chance to discuss issues affecting Nevada women.
Later Sunday, Steyer will hold a meet-and-greet event with community leaders and caucus volunteers in Pahrump, according to the release. Steyer will discuss his plans for the country, focusing on rural healthcare access and funding. The meet-and-greet will be from 2:40 to 4 p.m. at Johnny's Mexican Restaurant in Pahrump.
In the final stop of his trip through Southern Nevada, Steyer will hold a town hall meeting with Sun City Anthem Democrats to discuss policy proposals and take questions from the audience, the release said. The town hall will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Independence Center Sun City Anthem in Henderson.
Want to see a loser? Watch people looking up to him.
