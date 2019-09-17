LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is the only city in the country to see an increase in rent rates for self storage, according to Yardi Matrix.
The average national street rate for a 10 X 10, non-climate controller unit fell by 3 percent in July 2019 compared to July 2018. Yardi Matrix said summer is typically the busy time of year for self storage facilities.
At Dollar Self Storage in Henderson, the phone rings often.
“They want to know about security. They want to know about rates, obviously,” said Dennis Singer, property manager at Dollar Self Storage in Henderson.
The demand for storage facilities is coming from the influx of transplants to Las Vegas.
Approximately 166,000 people have moved to the Las Vegas Valley between 2010 and 2017, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.
In the early 1990s, there were approximately 70 storage facilities in the valley. Today, there are more than 270 and more are on the way.
“Currently we have two facilities in Las Vegas. We’ve been approved for two more facilities. We will start construction on those in early 2020,” said Singer.
Four new storage facilities are currently under construction, and 13 more are in the planning stages of development.
