LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International settled a lawsuit with victims of the Las Vegas shooting, but the fate of the weapons used in the attack is still unclear.
"Everyone wants them destroyed but because there are more than 4,500 victims in the client base, they have to be able to opt in or opt out of the settlement and all of that takes time," attorney Robert Eglet said.
On Thursday, a Las Vegas judge pushed back the status check to summer 2020. This would give Eglet and his team of lawyers time to reach out to each victim and figure out whether they will opt in or out of the settlement.
Eglet said the weapons cannot be destroyed until each case is resolved.
"We can’t have [the weapons] destroyed because they are potential evidence as long as the cases are pending," Eglet said.
MGM previously said it would pay up to $800 million to victims listed in the settlement.
Eglet said the money will be divided up by third-party administrators based on factors like a person’s injuries.
The weapons are in the possession of the FBI, according to the courts.
