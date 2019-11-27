A coyote that habitually approached cars at Death Valley National Park died after being stuck by a vehicle on Artists Drive Wednesday, according to a news release.
The adult female coyote was the most recent casualty of human-coyote interactions in the park, rangers said. As a result, officials are again reminding visitors to not feed coyotes or other wildlife in the park.
While rangers prefer to educate people who illegally feed park wildlife, they do occasionally issue citations.
After just a few people have fed a coyote, it learns to associate food with roads, cars, and people.
“A fed animal is a dead animal,” said Chief Ranger Rob Wissinger. “Coyotes are smart. They know how to look pathetic and trick people into feeding them. But if they get accustomed to getting food from humans, they can become dangerous to pets and humans.”
