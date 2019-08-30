BEATTY (FOX5) -- Officials with Death Valley National Park reported two fatalities within three days of each incident.
On Aug. 25, a single-vehicle traffic collision occurred on CA-190 within Death Valley, park officials said. A park visitor reported the accident to park rangers at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center around 3:09 p.m.
Rangers arrived at the scene 10 minutes later and five National Park Service employees, as well as California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.
According to CHP, the collision happened around 3:18 p.m.
The driver of a 2008 Toyota Sequoia SUV was headed west on State Route 190 near Twenty Mule Team Road in Death Valley, CHP said. As the driver approached a right-hand curve in the highway, the driver caused or allowed the SUV to veer off the left-side of the road.
According to CHP, the vehicle went off-road for about 280 feet before colliding into a rock wall. The driver, an unidentified woman, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.
The Inyo County Coroner's Office is investigating the driver's identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.
On Aug. 27, emergency responders received reports of a non-responsive visitor south of Badwater Basin around 6 a.m., park officials said. Responders came from the Inyo County Sheriff's Office, CHP and National Park rangers.
The woman passed away before responders arrived, park officials said. Her cause and manner of death are being investigated by ICSO.
"The park has experienced three consecutive days of high temperatures over 120, which may have exasperated other conditions," NPS said in a statement. "Two of the most common causes for emergency responses in Death Valley are single vehicle accidents and heat illnesses."
