LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's newest coroner, Melanie Rouse, shared challenges and goals for managing the medical examiner’s office.
Rouse started on June 15th and took over after interim Coroner Mike Murphey.
Rouse previously worked for the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office in Phoenix.
She started her career as an emergency room technician.
“I can actually thank my mom for that, she was an ER nurse and head of trauma for a very long time at a level 1 emergency room. So I think that's what got me interested in the medical aspect of my career. Then after wondering what happens to the people that are pronounced in the emergency what the next steps are, where their bodies go, what happens, who provides answers back to these families, who communicates it to the families and sort of got me interested in the aspect of forensics," Rouse said.
She is excited to be joining what she refers to as a core team that already has good procedures in place.
“I really hope that we can prove ourselves to be a trusted department amongst the community. I want to be able to provide reliable and timely death investigations," Rouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.