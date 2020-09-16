LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have taken over the investigation of a reported deadly crash on I-15 southbound Wednesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol was reportedly investigating the crash on I-15 southbound near Flamingo. The crash reportedly happened just after midnight.
Additional details of the crash and the investigation weren't immediately available. Traffic was being diverted off I-15 to Spring Mountain Road.
LVMPD was expected to provide a briefing Wednesday morning
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
