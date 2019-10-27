LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 65-year-old man died after a crash involving several vehicles and an RTC bus in the southwest valley on Sunday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue around 8 a.m. on Oct. 27.
The crash involved seven vehicles: a 2014 Toyota Avalon, a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, a 2006 Toyota Scion XB, a 2015 Toyota Rav 4, a 2013 (RTC) New Flyer Bus and a 2017 Nissan Altima.
The driver of the Pathfinder, a 65-year-old man, was killed in the crash. His passenger, a 66-year-old woman, had life-threatening injuries, police said.
#FASTALERT 27-Oct-2019 09:07 am,Crash on Rainbow Boulevard Southbound at Tropicana Avenue,Intersection Closed,Use other routes,Expect delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 27, 2019
A 41-year-old woman in the Rav 4 had serious injuries, and the 34-year-old man driving the Avalon had moderate injuries. The bus driver, a 38-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the Avalon was driving west on Tropicana while speeding, then drove through a red light. His car hit the Pathfinder, which forced both cars to the "southwest and left of center" of the road, police said in a media release.
The Pathfinder went airborne and into a roll, then struck the hood of the Cobalt, which was stopped at a red light. The Pathfinder continued rolling while airborne and hit the hood of the Scion. The Pathfinder then landed and hit the Rav 4, forcing the Rav 4 into an RTC bus, which was also stopped at the light.
The Avalon continued and struck a median before coming to a stop. Debris from the crash his the Altima, which was stopped west of the crash scene.
Police said the driver of the Avalon, 34-year-old Kevin Raspperry, was suspected of being under the influence and was placed under arrest.
According to court records, Raspperry was booked into Clark County Detention Center for several charges including DUI resulting in death, three counts of DUI causing substantial bodily harm and four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or injury.
RTC said it would refer all questions regarding to crash to Las Vegas police.
This was Metro's 86th traffic-related fatality of 2019.
