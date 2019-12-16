LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died and another man was injured after a shooting early Monday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Exeter Drive, near Hollywood Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
Police said two men were shot at an apartment in the area. One of the men died on-scene and the other was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.
LVMPD homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said two Hispanic male suspects were outstanding as of Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Ah good Monday morning in the low life area ,what a way to start the week in da hood .
