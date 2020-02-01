LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said two people were killed and another was injured in a Spring Valley-area crash on Saturday.
The two-car crash happened about 11:11 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Tompkins Avenue, police said.
According to evidence and witnesses, police said a black 2018 Dodge Challenger was driving north on Fort Apache north of the intersection. The Dodge entered the southbound travel lanes for unknown reasons. The Dodge then hit head-on a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra driving south.
The driver and the passenger of the Hyundai were killed in the crash. The Dodge driver, a 78-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition.
These were the 12th and 13th traffic-related fatalities for LVMPD in 2020. The identities of the two killed will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Fort Apache was closed in both directions from Tropicana Avenue to Peace Way while detectives investigated.
